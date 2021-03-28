Iwuala Thrilled To Make Super Eagles Debut

Anayo Iwuala is delighted to make his debut for the Super Eagles in Saturday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Squirrels of Benin, reports.Completesports.com.

Iwuala replaced Henry Onyekuru in the 81st minute of the encounter.

The Enyimba winger took to the social media to celebrate his maiden appearance for the three-time African champions.

“Debut🇳🇬✅🙏 , he tweeted.

The former KADA City star will hope to make his first start for the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s dead rubber clash against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

