Okagbare Opens Outdoor Season With 400m Personal Best

Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare began her track and field outdoor season campaign on a personal best-setting note in an event she rarely runs,the 400m.

The reigning Nigeria 100/200m record holder ran 53.21 seconds to place second at the Florida International “Pro Addition” meeting held at the Ansin Sports Complex in Florida and betters her previous best of 53.34 seconds which she set six years ago at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games double sprints champion has now set three personal bests in 2021 as she intensifies preparations towards a possible podium appearance at the Tokyo Olympics,12 years after she first achieved the feat in Beijing,China.

She ran 7.10 seconds and 23.01 seconds indoors to win the 60m and 200m respectively last February at the American Track League 3 held at the Randal Tyson Indoor Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The times are new lifetime bests for the…