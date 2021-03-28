Oladoye Sign First Professional Contract With Belgian Club Gent 

Belgian top-flight club KAA Gent have handed Nigerian duo Adewale Oladoye and Chinonso Emeka their first professional contract, Completesports.com reports.

Gent made the announcement in a statement released on their official website.

“KAA Gent has given Adewale Oladoye and Chinonso Emeka their first professional contract,” the club stated.

“Both youngsters, born in 2001, were trained by the Nigerian Academy Water FC, where they were noticed by ex-Buffalo Egu Augustine and Marc Clarysse.

Also Read: Super Eagles Star, Olayinka Weds Long Time Girlfriend, Yetunde Barnabas

“Adewale Oladoye (August 25, 2001 – pictured right) is a powerful defensive midfielder. Chinonso Emeka (August 30, 2001) is a big, fast striker.

“They will have the opportunity to mature with the reserves team, and now and then train with the first team.”

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…