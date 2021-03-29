Ebuehi Defends Rohr’s Decision To Bench Him

Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi has revealed that he can’t question the decision of Gernot Rohr to bench him during last Saturday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin.

Recall that the Super Eagles defeated Benin 1-0 to break their 8-year unbeaten home record and also book a ticket to the bi-annual tournament slated for Cameroon.

Speaking in an interview with a Lagos-based radio station ahead of the game against Lesotho on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Ebuehi stated that he’s more delighted to be part of the senior national team.

“I am always confident in myself. I think everybody wants to play but at the end of the day the coach makes a decision and we as players have to respect it.

“But if I play I will be happy, if I have to sit on the bench I will equally be happy because like I said it’s already an honor to be here with the team.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

