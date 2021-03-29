Exclusive: Rohr Can Restore Super Eagles Glory Days

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhomogbe believes Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has what it takes to restore the glory days of the team.

He made the assertion after the team defeated Benin 1-0 to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Saturday.

In a chat with Completesports correspondent in an exclusive interview from his base in Cairo, Egypt, Aikhomogbe stated that the German tactician has transformed the Super Eagles into a winning team.

He said that Rohr’s qualification of the Super Eagles to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations is a testament to his hard work and determination to improve the standard of the team to a greater height.

“I must admit that Gernot Rohr deserved to be commended for his achievements with the Super Eagles since he took over in 2016.

“I was so delighted when the team defeated Benin 1-0 in Porto-Novo to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. It was a great result for the team and Rohr considering the antics of the Benin…