Iwobi Never Tested Positive For Covid-19

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has rejected Alex Iwobi’s claims that he tested positive for Covid-19 a few hours before Saturday’s game against Benin in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

This piece of information was confirmed by renowned journalist, Collin Udoh via his official twitter handle, where he said that Rohr spoke with him that Iwobi faked his result.

Recall that the Super Eagles defeated Benin 1-0 to qualify for the tournament to end their 8-year unbeaten home record.

Despite reports in various online platforms on Monday morning that the Everton star has reportedly left the team camp, Collin, however, said that Rohr has made up his mind to field him against Lesotho on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

“Gernot Rohr has told me that although Everton’s Alex Iwobi tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Benin, he believes the result is “fake”.

“A second test has been taken and result due soon. Rohr tells me he’s confident Iwobi will play on…