Laloko Former NFF Technical Director As Passed Away

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director Kashimawo Laloko, is dead.

Laloko’s death was confirmed by his son, Adewale, to The PUNCH late Sunday night.

According to Adewale, the 76-year-old died on Sunday in Lagos, after a brief illness.

“He had been feeling weak before he died on Sunday. It was as a result of weakness, not COVID-19,” Adewale added.

The late Laloko will be buried according to Muslim rites on Tuesday at his Gbonagun residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The veteran coach established the Pepsi Football Academy in Lagos November 1992 which produced talented footballers who went on to represent Nigeria.

Among those discovered by the Academy are Mikel Obi, Osaze Odemwingie, Soga Sambo, Elderson Echejile, Joseph Akpala, Yinka Adedeji.

Laloko was also the head coach of the Gambian national team.

