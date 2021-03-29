Lesotho Game Crucial To Super Eagles FIFA Ranking

Former Nigerian defender, Nduka Ugbade has warned the Super Eagles players not to take Lesotho for granted in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

The three-time AFCON champion have qualified for the bi-annual tournament after defeating the Squirrels of Benin on Saturday in Porto-Novo.

However, Ugbade in an interview with a Lagos-based radio station, insisted that the team should take the game seriously in order to improve their FIFA ranking.

“There are no longer minors in football, so, Lesotho shouldn’t be counted as an underdog. As a team, all they ( Eagles) needed to do is complete their record by beating them (Lesotho).”

“Because this will place Nigeria high on the FIFA rankings, they should not joke with Lesotho and be complacent, we should look at what happened against sierra Leone.

“Against Lesotho, the best team should be arranged, other players should be given the opportunity to play and we should beat Lesotho very well to send messages to…