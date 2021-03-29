Manchester United Target Dembele Move

Manchester United have reportedly been in regular contact with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele’s camp over a possible transfer at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils are believed to have missed out on the 23-year-old last summer after Barca pulled out of talks late in the window.

It was claimed at the time that United wanted Dembele on a loan deal with the right to buy, but Barcelona would only agree to that if the Frenchman first signed a one-year extension.

Spanish outlet Sport suggests that the Premier League side have stayed in touch with Dembele’s agent since then and are now ready to reopen talks with Barca.

Dembele is enjoying his best form since joining from Borussia Dortmund in an initial £97m deal four years ago as a replacement for Paris Saint-Germain-bound Neymar.

The report indicates that Barca would prefer to tie the former Rennes ace down to a new deal, but if they are unable to do so they will be open to cashing in.

France international Dembele…