Martial Suffer Knee Injury On International Duty For France

Anthony Martial limped off with a knee injury while on international duty for France to give Manchester United cause for worry as the season head into the business end.

Martial was playing for the world champions against Kazakhstan and went down early in the second half.

He looked in agony as he clutched his knee as the France medical staff raced over to give him treatment.

Also Read: WBF President Arrives Nigeria For GOtv Boxing Night

He limped over to the touchline and then had to be replaced by Kylian Mbappe.

The United forward had played a part in France’s opener playing a brilliant assist for teammate Ousmane Dembele.

Martial found Dembele on the edge of the box and the Barcelona forward made no mistake in putting his side ahead.

An own goal then made it 2-0 to the World Cup holders against Kazakhstan.

Moments before the own goal, Martial was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself as he was denied by a brilliant goal line clearance.

Serhiy Malyi smashed the…