Okoye Set Sights On Lesotho Clash

Maduka Okoye has set his sights on Tuesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.
The Super Eagles beat Benin Republic 1-0 on Saturday ending the hosts eight-year unbeaten run.
Gernot Rohr’s side have nothing but pride to play for after securing qualifucation to Cameroon on Saturday.
“Getting ready for Tuesday 🇳🇬,”Okoye tweeted.
The game will take place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.
Source: Complete Sports