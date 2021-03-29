Okoye Set Sights On Lesotho Clash

Maduka Okoye has set his sights on Tuesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles beat Benin Republic 1-0 on Saturday ending the hosts eight-year unbeaten run.



Gernot Rohr’s side have nothing but pride to play for after securing qualifucation to Cameroon on Saturday.

“Getting ready for Tuesday 🇳🇬,”Okoye tweeted.

The game will take place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

