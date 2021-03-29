Rohr Talks Up Iwuala After Impressive Debut Vs Benin

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has heaped plaudits on Anayo Iwuala following his impressive performance in last Saturday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie against Benin Republic, reports Completesports.com.

The Enyimba winger made his debut for the three-time African champions in the 1-0 win against the Squirrels at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto-Novo.

He replaced Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru nine minutes from time.

“He (Iwuala) had a good impact in the game,” Rohr told www.aclsports.com

“I’m not afraid to give a chance to young players and even to local players. I saw him already playing in Port Harcourt against Rivers (United) in a Confederation Cup game.

“I saw in the training that he has a lot of qualities and we wanted in the end some diversities in the side and Henry (Onyekuru) was a little bit tired and we are happy that such a young player can show something and he did well.”

Complete Sports