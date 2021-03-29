Ugbade: Super Eagles Must Not Be Complacent Against Lesotho 

Former Nigerian international Nduka Ugbade has advised the Super Eagles players not to be complacent in Tuesday’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against Lesotho.

The Eagles have already secured qualification for next year’s AFCON in Cameroon while Lesotho have been eliminated.

Despite being an inconsequential nature of the fixture, Ugbade has urged the players to take it serious citing the shocking 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in Benin City.

“There are no longer minors in football, so, Lesotho shouldn’t be counted as an underdog,” he told www.brila.net.

” As a team, all they need to do is complete their record by beating them (Lesotho) because this will place Nigeria high on the FIFA rankings. They should not joke with Lesotho and be complacent, we should look at what happened against sierra Leone.

“The best team should be arranged, other players should be given opportunity to…