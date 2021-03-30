AFCON 2021: Peak Celebrates Super Eagles Qualification with Breakfast

Peak, the Official Milk of the Super Eagles, is leading the celebration of the Super Eagles’ qualification for Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria’s foremost dairy brand and first choice milk on the breakfast table hosted the national senior football team and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr AmajuPinnick to a sumptuous breakfast at the team’s Eko Hotel, Lagos camp on Monday.

The NFF helmsman was recently elected into the Executive Council of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), becoming the third Nigerian to occupy such significant position in the world’s football ruling council.

For the team and their officials as well as NFF officials, who accompanied their President to the event, it was a moment to treasure as Peak milk delivered top-notch hospitality to its guests.

Marketing Manager Peak, Grace Onwubuemeli rationalised the decision to honour the squad and the NFF President: “The brand will always…