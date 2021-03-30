Aguero To Depart Manchester City End Of Season Club Announced

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

City manager Pep Guardiola met Aguero on Monday to inform him of the club’s decision not to renew his deal after a season spent largely on the sidelines, with injuries and illness keeping him to only 14 appearances.

The 32-year-old who was signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, was later told by City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak that he would be honoured with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, which will stand alongside those of his former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

Aguero has helped City win four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and five League Cups over his 10-year stay, with the club still chasing a quadruple this season.

He is also City’s record goalscorer, with 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club, having surpassed Eric Brook’s 78-year record in 2017.

In a statement,…