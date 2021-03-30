BRILLIANT: How Super Eagles Players Rated Vs Lesotho

Completesportsnigeria.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the Super Eagles after their impressive performance in Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier 3-0 win against Lesotho in Lagos …

FRANCIS UZOHO 7/10

Got the nod ahead of Maduka Okoye in goal and proved equal to the task with a fantastic save in the first half. Organised his defence well and was good with his ball distribution.

TYRONNE EBUEHI 7/10

The right-back put up a lively performance in the game. Certainly a good choice for the position.

LEON BALOGUN 7/10

Gave the ball away cheaply thrice early in the game, but to his credit, the centre-back battled back to post an above average performance.

WILLIAM TROOST–EKONG 7/10

Solid as ever even though he was cautioned in the first half for a rash challenge on an opponent.

ZAIDU SANUSI 6/10

Another impressive performance from the FC Porto left-back. He was replaced by Jamilu Collins early in the second half after copping an injury.

WILFRED NDIDI 8/10

Set up Victor…