BRILLIANT: How Super Eagles Players Rated Vs Lesotho

Completesportsnigeria.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the Super Eagles after their impressive performance in Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier 3-0 win against Lesotho in Lagos …
FRANCIS UZOHO 7/10
Got the nod ahead of Maduka Okoye in goal and proved equal to the task with a fantastic save in the first half. Organised his defence well and was good with his ball distribution.
TYRONNE EBUEHI 7/10
The right-back put up a lively performance in the game. Certainly a good choice for the position.
LEON BALOGUN 7/10
Gave the ball away cheaply thrice early in the game, but to his credit, the centre-back battled back to post an above average performance.
WILLIAM TROOST–EKONG 7/10
Solid as ever even though he was cautioned in the first half for a rash challenge on an opponent.
ZAIDU SANUSI 6/10
Another impressive performance from the FC Porto left-back. He was replaced by Jamilu Collins early in the second half after copping an injury.
WILFRED NDIDI 8/10
Set up Victor…
