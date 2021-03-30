I’m Happy To Be Back In The Super Eagles Squad

Francis Uzoho says he is delighted making a return to the Super Eagles after almost two years out.

Uzoho featured for the Eagles in their comfortable 3-0 win against Lesotho, in Tuesday’s AFCON qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

He has been out of the side no thanks to injury which sidelined him for a long period of time.

And after recovering from his setback, Uzoho was included in the 24-man squad for the double-header against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Commenting after helping the Eagles see off Lesotho, he wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Happy to be back with the team after close to 2years out. In Christ alone.”

By James Agberebi

