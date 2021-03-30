Iwobi Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Available For Lesotho Clash

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has tested negative for coronavirus the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced, Completesports.com reports.

The NFF made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle.

Recall it was reported Iwobi tested positive for the virus prior to Saturday’s clash against Benin Republic in Porto Novo.

Following the announcement the Everton forward was forced to miss the tie which the Eagles won thanks to a stoppage time goal by Paul Onuachu.

But on Tuesday morning the NFF stated that after further tests were conducted the result came out negative.

Head Coach Gernot Rohr had stated in a chat monitored by Completesports.com that there is the possibility of Iwobi featuring against Lesotho if his second test returns negative.

“Update: @NGSuperEagles forward, @alexiwobi has tested negative after further COVID-19 tests were conducted,” the NFF wrote.

By James Agberebi

