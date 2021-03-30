Lagos Fans Agog As Super Eagles Battle Lesotho In Teslim Balogun Stadium

Super Eagles will be making a sensational return to Lagos after 20 years of absence as the team host the Crocodile of Lesotho in a dead-rubber 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium today (Tuesday).

But for Covid-19, the stadium would have witnessed a full capacity crowd. Albeit, 10,000 die-hard Super Eagles fans will be on ground to cheer the team to victory.

Nigeria are unbeaten in Group L, winning three and drawing two of their five matches to collect 11 points, which has left them four points clear of second-placed Benin and seven clear of Sierra Leone in third.

The last time the Super Eagles confronted Lesotho, the team won by 4-2 at the Setsoto Stadium thanks to goals from Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze.

Gernot Rohr’s side actually went on a four-game winless run in all competitions between October 9 and November 17, 2020, but a 1-0 success over Benin on Saturday secured their spot in the AFCON finals.