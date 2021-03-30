Mourinho: Should He Stay Or Should He Go?

There isn’t a coach more divisive in the world of football than Jose Mourinho. On the one hand, he’s one of the most successful coaches in history. He’s won the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the Champions League multiple times. He’s also won the Europa League and several domestic cup competitions. His achievements deserve to be called legendary, and there are still those who believe that Mourinho will always win trophies at a club if he’s given the right support.

On the other hand, it’s been a while since the Portuguese won anything at all. His final season at Manchester United was a living nightmare. The famous coach looked disheveled and passionless. The players seemed to hate him. He and Paul Pogba almost came to blows on the training ground. The moment Mourinho left, the mood changed, and the club went on a prolonged winning streak to claim a qualification spot for the following season’s Champions League. When he was brought in to replace the outgoing…