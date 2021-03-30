Nigerian Stars Get Busy During International Break

During the national break the Bundesliga teams played friendly matches or internal games.

On March 25, 1. FC Union Berlin played a friendly match against Eintracht Braunschweig who played in the second Bundesliga. Anthony Ujah and Taiwo Awoniyi were absent from the Union. On the other hand, in the team from Braunschweig, Suleiman Abdullahi was in the first team. The player is bound by a contract with the club from Berlin, and on loan to the Eintracht team.

1. FC Union Berlin: Karius; Friedrich (Bruns 71), Hübner, Lenz (Knoche 30), Bülter; Gentner, Griesbeck, Dajaku, Endo (Sanogo 71); Teuchert, Gogia

Eintracht Braunschweig: Dornebusch; Schlüter, May (Burmeister 60), Koblyanski (Kupusovic 88), Otto, Kroos, Abdullahi (Schwenk 60), Ben Balla, Behrendt (Bürger 65), Kammerbauer, Ziegele

The first goal in this game was scored in the 12th minute. Martin Kobylanski crossed the corner and Nigerian striker Suleiman Abdullahi was on target.

The next goal came in the 37th minute when…