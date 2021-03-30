Obajimi Wins Unity Cup As Polaris Bank Pledges Commitment To Tourney

Rotimi Obajimi, a former athletics coach stole the show at the maiden edition of Polaris Bank-sponsored Unity Cup Golf Championship.

To emerge winner, Obajimi grossed 81, for 69-net score to lift the tournaments coveted trophy.

The event which attracted golfers from across the country also served as the Inaugural tournament for the newly elected Captain, Dr. Meckson Innocent Okoro and his executives.

Speaking shortly after being declared the winner, Obajimi said his victory is a sign of many more victories to come his way this year.

“This is just the beginning of many more victory that will come my way this year.”

While thanking the sponsor; Polaris Bank and organizers of the event for a job well done, Obajimi said he is ready now to give younger golfers a run for their money this year.

Elated at the outcome of the competition, the Club Captain, Okoro, explained that the need to douse tension in the land and foster…