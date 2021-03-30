Pinnick Reveals How He Prevented Iwobi From Being Quarantined In Benin Republic

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has revealed the crucial role he played in preventing Alex Iwobi from being quarantined in Benin Republic last weekend, reports Completesports.com.

The Everton winger returned a positive coronavirus test few hours to Nigeria’s 1-0 win against the Squirrels of Benin at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto-Novo on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was replaced by Henry Onyekuru in the starting line-up.

On Tuesday (today) morning, the Nigeria Football Federation stated that after further tests were conducted the result came out negative.

“Last Saturday was a difficult day for Alex Iwobi and his family, after the news broke that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus ahead of the away game against the Squirrels of Benin Republic,” Pinnick wrote on his Twitter handle.

“The fear of Iwobi being quarantined was real and worrying so I took the responsibility of…