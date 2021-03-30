Rohr: We Want To Finish AFCON Qualifiers On A High

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says the team will look to finish their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on winning note, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions, who have already sealed in place in Cameroon , will host the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their final match of the qualifiers today at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The West Africans top Group L with 11 points from five games following last Saturday’s 1-0 away win against Benin Republic in Porto Novo.


The gaffer insists his side will go all out for a win against the Crocodiles despite the inconsequential nature of the game.

“We hope to finish well these qualifiers, which we began since June 2017, we did not lose a qualifier and so we want to finish with a good victory,”the former Bordeaux coach told reporters.

“We won’t underrate Lesotho because they have a good defence, they made some draws…



