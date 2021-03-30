Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Super Eagles, Urges Nigeria To Go For AFCON Trophy

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the Super Eagles on their impressive 3-0 victory over Lesotho in Tuesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Goals from Victor Osimhen, Oghenekharo Etebo and Paul Onuachu extended Nigeria’s unbeaten run in Group L and ensure the team pick the maximum point.

Sanwo-Olu via his official twitter handle immediately after the game lauded the performance of the Super Eagles and urged them to conquer Africa at the bi-annual tournament in Cameroon next year.

“3:0! Happy to witness a victory for the Super Eagles as we celebrate the #SuperEaglesHomecoming at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

“Now we look forward to the African Cup of Nations. Well done to the coach, team and the supporters. #SpiritOfLagos”

By Augustine Akhilomen

