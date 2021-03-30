Uzoho, Iwobi, Ebuehi Start For Super Eagles Vs Lesotho

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has named the quartet of Francis Uzoho, Alex Iwobi, Tyronne Ebuehi and Oghenekaro Etebo in his starting line-up for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.

Uzoho took the place of Sparta Rotterdam’s Maduka Okoye in goal, while Ebuehi was preferred ahead of Ola Aina at right-back.

Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong and Zaidu Sanusi kept their place in the team following the 1-0 away win against Benin Republic last Saturday.

Etebo will partner Wilfred Ndidi in midfield with Joe Aribo missing out due to stomach problems.

Everton winger Alex Iwobi will take of Henry Onyekuru on the left-wing, while Samuel Chukwueze will operate from the right-wing.

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen will continue their partnership upfront.

Super Eagles Line-up Vs Lesotho

Uzoho; Ebuehi, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Sanusi, Ndidi, Etebo,Iwobi, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Osimhen

