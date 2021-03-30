Why I Couldn’t Break Into Chelsea’s First Team- Omeruo

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has opened up on the difficulty he went through trying to break into the first team of Chelsea.

Omeruo, who currently plies his trade at Leganes, was signed to Chelsea in 2012 but did not play a single game for the first team before he was loaned out to ADO Den Haag.

Speaking with a Lagos-based radio station, Omeruo said Chelsea are a big team with a heavy war chest to acquire top players, which according to him makes it difficult for young players to penetrate into the team.

“I think it’s quite difficult (to play for the first team), mostly because Chelsea is a massive club, who have the finance to buy the best players. And I think from a market strategy it makes more sense to buy a player from Juventus, who has been hyped,” said the Nigeria international.

“But, sometimes it’s not about the quality like I have been consistent with the National team since 2013, which means I must be doing something good. Aina (Ola) left Chelsea, went…