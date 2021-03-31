Aguero Attracting Interest From Both Manchester United, Chelsea

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly two of five clubs who have made an offer to Sergio Aguero as his Manchester City exit nears.

Aguero will end his stint at the Etihad this summer when his contract comes to an end.

His next destination is unclear at present, with rumours linking him with a return to Spain or a fresh challenge in Italy.

But according to French outlet Foot Mercato he could stay in England with United and Chelsea already making an offer for his services.

The publication also states PSG and Inter Milan are keen to land Aguero on a free, with Mauricio Pochettino particularly keen on signing his fellow countryman.

Aguero, who has notched 257 goals in 384 games with the Citizens, has not made a decision on where he will be playing next term.

But with Edinson Cavani departing Old Trafford, United could finally secure revenge for City poaching Carlos Tevez from them…