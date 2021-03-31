Balogun Set To Sign New Rangers Contract

Leon Balogun will sign a new deal at Scottish side Glasgow Rangers before the end of the season, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international earned the new contract after playing enough games to trigger a contract extension.

According to SunSport, Balogun needed to make 23 starts to extend his stay with the Gers for another season.



Read Also:Man Utd, Chelsea Make Offers For Aguero

The versatile defender hit the figure in Rangers’ Europa League clash against Slavia Prague of Czech Republic.

He will now automatically be handed a new one-year contract.

Balogun featured in Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin and Lesotho.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…