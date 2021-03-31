Five Talking Points In Nigeria Vs Lesotho 2021 AFCON Qualifier

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Crocodile of Lesotho which ended 3-0 in favour of Nigeria at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos may have come and gone. However, the memories of hosting the game in Lagos still remain indelible in the minds of football fans.

Completesports correspondent, Augustine Akhilomen highlights five major points of the game on Tuesday.

Lagos Good Host For Super Eagles?

After 20 years of not hosting the senior national team, the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos gave football fans in Lagos the opportunity to watch the Super Eagles thrash Lesotho 3-0 on Tuesday. It was a rare opportunity that was made possible by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The players never disappointed the Lagos fans as they thrilled them with a beautiful game of football. The sound beat of the supporters club also brought back the good old days of Rafiu Ladipo, former Chairman of the Nigerian…