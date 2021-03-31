Genk Celebrate Onuachu’s Goal Vs Lesotho

Genk congratulated Paul Onuachu after he netted in the Super Eagles 3-0 win against Lesotho, in Tuesday’s 2021 AFCON qualifier.

Onuachu scored in back-to-back games in the double-header against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Just like the game against Benin at the weekend, Onuachu came on in the second half and made it 3-0 off an assist from Henry Onyekuru.

He has now scored three international goals in the colours of the Super Eagles.

And commenting on the performance of Onuachu and his Genk teammates who were involved in the international break, Genk wrote:”Our internationals again delivered a great job. Ex-captain Trossard also scored his first two goals for the Red Devils.

“Ito two goals, Arteaga played 90 minutes for Mexico, Onuachu another goal for Nigeria.”

By James Agberebi

