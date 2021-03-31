I Made The Right Decision Playing For Nigeria Ahead Of England

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina has revealed that he has no regret choosing the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the Three Lions of England.

Aina was impressive in the team’s 1-0 victory over the Squirrels of Benin in Porto-Novo in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

The Nigerian international who is expected to feature against the Crocodile of Lesotho in today’s game at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, told journalists that he’s delighted to have made the right decision to play for Nigeria.

“ I can’t wait to play in another major tournament with the Super Eagles and bring joy to Nigerians. The national team means so much to the people here, No regrets or whatsoever.

“It is for now one of the best decisions I have taken in my career. In several ways playing for Nigeria has made me a better player”,

By Augustine Akhilomen

