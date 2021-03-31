Iwobi Relishes Super Eagles Win Against Lesotho

Alex Iwobi is in buoyant mood following Nigeria’s 3-0 win against Lesotho in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday , reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions finished the qualifiers unbeaten with four wins and two draws.

Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were all on target for the Super Eagles against the Crocodiles.

An excited Iwobi took to the social media to celebrate the win.

“Qualified & Unbeaten #YaaDigg 🤟🏽🇳🇬,”he tweeted.

The Everton winger scored three goals in five appearances for the Super Eagles in the qualifiers.

