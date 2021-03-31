Iwobi Thanks NFF, Teammates; Ready For Action Against Lesotho

Alex Iwobi says he is ready for action once again after he was cleared by CAF for today’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie against Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi missed Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Benin Republic last Saturday after testing negative to Covid-19

The Everton winger however took another test on Monday which came out negative.

He is now available for selection again after he was cleared by CAF for the dead rubber clash at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

“I want to say thank you to everyone showing me love and support during this difficult time,” Iwobi told the NFF media channel.

“Your love has been quite overwhelming and I really appreciate it. I have to respect the Fifa and Caf protocols by isolating in my room.

“I mean it wasn’t easy especially knowing when you have no symptoms and you are okay but the main thing is that I am healthy…