Lagos To Host More Super Eagles Matches, NFF Assures

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has hinted that the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos may play host to the Super Eagles in subsequent matches after Tuesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, where the team defeated Lesotho 3-0.

Gernot Rohr’s team finished at top of Group L with 14 points with an unbeaten record.

Football which finally came to the doorstep of football fans in Lagos after 20 years of absence, saw the Super Eagles thrilled fans with quality football.

Reacting to the development, a source in the NFF told Completesports that Lagos will be a centre point for another football show.

The source also revealed that the NFF are delighted with the attitude of the Lagos fans and believed that more matches will be brought to Lagos.

“I am so delighted with the performance of the Super Eagles against the Crocodile of Lesotho in Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

“It was a great delight for me considering the fact that…