Ndidi , Onyekuru Celebrate Super Eagles’ Win Over Lesotho

Super Eagles duo, Wilfred Ndidi and Henry Onyekuru, has celebrated the team’s victory against Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions won their last two games in the qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Gernot Rohr’s side defeated Benin 1-0 last Saturday at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto-Novo.

Read Also: Iwobi Relishes Super Eagles Win Against Lesotho

The West Africans ended their qualification campaign with a 3-0 home win against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

“Qualifying in style 🇳🇬🦅🔥,”Ndidi tweeted.

“This International break has been amazing, qualifying for Afcon and a victory in my home city Lagos! 🇳🇬🦅 ❤️🤟🏽,”Onyekuru wrote on his Twitter handle.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…