Nwokocha Is World’s Fastest Woman At AFN/MOC Grand Prix

Nigeria’s Grace Nwokocha Tuesday in Lagos raced to the top of the world’s 100m list of top performances so far in 2021 after scorching to a new 11.09 seconds personal best at the AFN/MOC Grand Prix sponsored by Betking.

The time not only is the fastest so far run by a woman so far this term,it also ensures she has one leg in the plane to Tokyo this July for the Olympics after smashing the 11.15 qualication standard set for the event.

Nwokocha stormed into national prominence last year when she ran 11.38 seconds to win the 100m event at the AFN All-Comers meet in Akure.

Although the time was not accepted due to unnecessary politicking in the federation at the time,the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted the 2020 season denied Nigerians the opportunity to witness what would have been the…