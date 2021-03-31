October Date Set For Benzema’s Trial In Sex Tape Case

Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema’s trial for “complicity in attempted blackmail” over a sex tape involving former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena will be held in October.

A court official made this known to AFP on Tuesday.

Benzema will be tried in Versailles from October 20-22, the court said.

The 33-year-old striker faces up to five years in prison and a 75,000-euro fine in the case in which four other men are being prosecuted for attempted blackmail.

Benzema made 81 international appearances but has not been selected for his country since the affair came to light in 2015. He has scored 22 goals for Real Madrid this season and is the third top scorer in La Liga with 17.

The October 20 start of the trial coincides with one of the dates UEFA has provisionally set for the third round of matches in next season’s Champions League group stage.

He is accused of involvement in a plot to extort money from Valbuena by threatening to make the video public.

Valbuena…