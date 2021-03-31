Onuachu On Target Again As Super Eagles End AFCON Qualifiers Unbeaten

Paul Onuachu was on target for the second consecutive game as the Super Eagles finished their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 3-0 home win against Lesotho on Tuesday,reports Completesports.com.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and Oghenekaro Etebo scored the other goals for the three-time African champions.

Gernot Rohr’s charges started the game brightly moving the ball around with confidence.

Osimhen had the first real chance of the game but his shot from outside the box in the eighth minute failed to hit target.

Alex Iwobi came close with an effort four minutes later.

Osimhen finally broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute after latching on to a fine pass from Wilfred Ndidi.

Francis Uzoho produced a fine save to deny the visitors from a free-kick a minute before the half hour mark.

The hosts dominated the early exchanges after the break with Iwobi having a shot saved by Lesotho…