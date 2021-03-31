Q/Final Ties To Hold In Spain

The Champions League first and second legs quarter-final ties between Chelsea and Porto will go ahead in Seville, SpainUEFA has confirmed.

The Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium will host both matches on April 7 and 13.

The first fixture was originally due to be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto with the reverse fixture billed for Stamford Bridge later next month.

Porto have confirmed that the decision was made by UEFA due to flight restrictions imposed in various European countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals for the first time in seven years with a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

Porto produced arguably the most surprising result from the last-16 ties when they knocked out Juventus over two legs.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s quarter-final first leg with Real Madrid will go ahead in Spain but at Real Madrid Castilla’s Alfredo Di Stefano ground on…