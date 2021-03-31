Rashford Hails ‘Great Talent’ Saka

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has praised Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka.

The Red Devils attacker hosted a Q&A session on Twitter, where he answered fan questions on a range of topics.

Rashford is not involved for England against Poland on Wednesday in a World Cup Qualifier, and neither is Saka.

But Rashford does believe Saka has the talent to go all the way in the game.

He was asked “What do you have to say about Saka” by a fan on Twitter.

Rashford responded in a simple way, saying “Great talent.”

