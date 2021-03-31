Sadiq, Nwakali On Target In Spain

Umar Sadiq was on target as Almeria defeated Malaga 3-0 in their Spanish Segunda Division clash at the Estadio La Rosaleda on Tuesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq scored Almeria’s third goal 13 minutes from time after he was set up by Manu Morianes.

The 24-year-old has now scored 15 goals in 28 league appearances for Almeria this season.

Read Also: I Made The Right Decision To Play For Nigeria Ahead Of England – Aina

Almeria occupy third spot on the table with 60 points in 32 appearances.

At the Estadio Santo Domingo, Kelechi Nwakali scored in Alcorcón’s 1-1 home draw against Real Oviedo.

The midfielder opened scoring for the hosts in the second minute.

The goal was the 22-year-old’s first in nine league appearances for the club.

He was replaced by Hugo Fraile two minutes from time.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…