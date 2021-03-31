Tunisian Club Esperance Chase Junior Ajayi

Tunisian giants Esperance are closing in on a deal for Nigeria forward Junior Ajayi, Completesports.com reports.

According to Tunisian sports 9 channel, Esperance are in advanced negotiations to to sign Ajayi and his Al Ahly teammate Amr Soleya.

The duo have just one year left on their contracts.



Read Also: Sadiq, Nwakali On Target In Spain

Ajayi started his professional career at another Tunisian club CS Sfaxien where he spent just one season before linking up with Al Ahly.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals in 28 league appearances for CS Sfaxien.

He has so far registered 30 goals in 95 league outings for Al Ahly.

By Adeboye Amosu

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.