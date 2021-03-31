Women’s UCL: Oshoala Scores As Barca Knockout Man City, Clinch Semi-finals Ticket

Asisat Oshoala netted a vital away goal for Barcelona Ladies who lost 2-1 to Manchester City but qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA women’s Champions League on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Barcelona progressed into the last four stage with a 4-2 aggregate win over City, after winning the reverse fixture 3-0.

It was a first defeat for Barcelona since January when they lost to Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup.

Oshoala, who was also on target in the first-leg, scored in the 59th minute to make it 1-1 in Wednesday’s game.

She has now scored five goals in her last six games for the Spanish champions.

Also, she has found the back of the net four times in this season’s women’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, Oshoala and her teammates will return to action in the league on Sunday to face Levante.

By James Agberebi

