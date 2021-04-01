Arsenal Dealt Saka, Smith Rowe Injury Blow Ahead Liverpool Clash

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are both doubtful for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Saka is nursing an hamstring injury, while Smith Rowe is battling with a hip problem.

The two players are not carrying serious injuries, but Arteta has revealed that both Saka and Smith Rowe are not guaranteed to be available for the weekend’s meeting with the champions at the Emirates.



Read Also: Rashford Hails ‘Great Talent’ Saka

“[Saka] hasn’t trained with the team yet. He’s been doing some individual work. We had to pull him out of the England squad unfortunately. He’s feeling better, but he hasn’t trained with the team yet,”Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told a press conference on Wednesday.

Asked about Smith Rowe, Arteta replied: “He had discomfort with his hip and that’s why [England] decided to keep him out. We will see today how he is when we will speak with the doctors and the physios, and we will see if he is available for…