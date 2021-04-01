Gerrard Deserves Credit For Balogun’s Impressive Form

Former Celtic defender Adam Virgo has heaped plaudits on Steven Gerrard for getting the best out of Leon Balogun following the defender’s troubled spell at Brighton & Hove Albion, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun has been one of the key performers for Rangers this season following his arrival last summer, helping the club secure the Scottish Premiership title.

The Nigeria international has also showed his versatility by playing in the right-back position.

“I wouldn’t say Rangers took a punt on Leon Balogun because he’s an international who moved to an English Premier League side but he wasn’t a high profile signing,” Virgo told Daily Record.

“That’s where Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister deserve huge credit because Rangers have been outstanding defensively and it’s testament to them as a coaching staff as that wasn’t their side of the game as players.

“But when you’ve got…