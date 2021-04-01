Haaland’s Father, Agent Land In Barcelona For £154m Transfer Talks

Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and his father Alfie have arrived in Barcelona this morning amid speculation the Norwegian striker could join the Catalan giants.

Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in Europe, having scored 49 goals in as many games since arriving from RB Salzburg last January, with Manchester United, City and Chelsea all interested in the 20-year-old.

But Barcelona’s new president Joan Laporta seems to have stolen a march on his competitors after his assistant picked up Haaland’s agent and father from the airport on Thursday morning as the pair arrived for talks over a £154million move.

Raiola and Haaland Snr flew in from Nice at 9:30am, before holding a two-hour meeting with Laporta and Barca’s new director of football Mateu Alemany, who sold the club and next season’s project to Haaland’s representatives.

A video has emerged of the duo arriving in Catalonia today, as reported by Spanish outlet SPORT.

New Barca…