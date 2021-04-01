‘He Has So Much Qualities’- Omeruo Tips Onauchu To Become A Key Player For Super Eagles

Kenneth Omeruo believes Paul Onuachu have what it takes to become a key player for the Super Eagles in future, reports Completesports.com.

Onauchu scored twice in Nigeria’s last two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho to stake claim for regular shirt in the team.

The 26-year-old has recorded 27 goals and bagged two assists in 32 outings across all competitions for his Belgian Pro League club Genk this season.

“He (Onuachu) is a very good player. He works very hard

,” Omeruo stated during an Instagram Live Chat with BBC journalist Mimosa Fawaz.

“It is just unfortunate that he has not been able to do well for Nigeria as he does for his club side. He is always in- form, it’s just that it hasn’t worked out for him yet as it does for his club.”

Onuachu scored his first goal for the Super Eagles in a friendly match against Egypt on March 26, 2019. A first minute strike that won the game for Nigeria and the Egyptian team coach…