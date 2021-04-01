Ikpeba, Taribo, Babangida For Unveiling

‘My Anambra Football’ an initiative which seeks to raise the social consciousness among Anambra football enthusiasts and stakeholders has released a theme song for it’s tournaments.

The song titled, Re-awakening, (‘my Anambra football’ theme song) was written and performed by renowned gyration and theme songs specialist, Austino Milado who made waves with his ‘Super Eagles, wetin dey happen’ hit song.

The theme song is part of the efforts ‘My Anambra Football’ is trying to use to reposition the beautiful game which has been downtrodden for many years in the State.

The excerpt from the lyrics captured the whole essence of the ‘my Anambra Football’ initiative.

According to Dr Emeka Okeke, the initiator, “My Anambra Football’ is a movement and a call to Anambrarians to join hands in reawakening, re-inventing and supporting the new urge for the beautiful game in the ‘Light of the Nation’ state.”

“We are reawakened to a new consciousness, we…