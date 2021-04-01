In-Form Iheanacho Has Four Goals Nominated For Leicester City Goal Of The Month Award

Kelechi Iheanacho is in the running for Leicester City Goal of the Month prize for March, reports Completesports .com.

In-form Iheanacho has four goals up for the monthly award – efforts against Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion, plus two of his three strikes in the 5-0 triumph over Sheffield United – as the Nigerian netted seven times in March for the Foxes.

Efforts from outside the area for Ayoze Pérez, also against the Blades, and Youri Tielemans, in the Emirates FA Cup success over Manchester United, complete the first team representation in the 10-goal shortlist.

While City’s men are third in the Premier League, LCFC Women remain top of the FA Women’s Championship after securing three crucial wins in March, leading to a trio of strikes also being nominated for the Goal of the Month prize.

Shannon O’Brien’s second in a 7-0 victory at London Bees, Esmee De Graaf’s long-range stunner…